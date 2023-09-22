…Extols COAS for Exceptional Leadership

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a show of appreciation and gratitude, Major General Hilary Nzan, the Commander of 4 Special Forces, has lauded the unwavering leadership and support provided by Lt Gen TA Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to the Nigerian Army.

Major General Nzan conveyed his commendation during the closing ceremony of the Operations Planning Cadre for Officers of 4 Special Forces COMMAND, held at the 401 Officers Mess in Makurdi.

In a statement sent to Sun on Friday by Major Joseph Adekunle Afolasade

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 4 Special Forces Command noted that the commander took the opportunity to express his sincere gratitude to Lt Gen. TA Lagbaja for consistently offering essential guidance and support in fulfilling their assigned duties.

The Commander emphasized the importance of aligning their professional conduct and service delivery with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy while maintaining the highest standards of discipline, fighting efficiency, dedication, and loyalty to the constitution. He urged all officers to uphold the cherished norms and traditions of the Nigerian Army, projecting a positive image.

Major General Nzan extended his appreciation to the facilitators who shared their invaluable experience throughout the cadre. He also commended the active participation of all officers, which contributed to the liveliness and intellectual stimulation of the event.

Reflecting on the cadre’s success, he noted, “It gives me immense joy and a sense of fulfillment to state that for the past five days, we have witnessed a cadre which has been quite exciting and thought-provoking.” He praised the brilliance of presenters and the enriching contributions made by participants after each presentation.

The cadre focused on various topics, including Leadership, Operational Planning, and the Manoeuvrist approach to warfare, which are integral to the officers’ daily responsibilities. Major General Nzan expressed his hope that the knowledge gained during the event would benefit not only the Nigerian Army but also other security services and agencies.

He underlined the importance of applying the lessons learned to their duties, stating, “It is only when that is achieved that our five days workshop would be well justified.”

He further congratulated the Organizing Committee and all contributors who played pivotal roles in the overall success of the cadre.

Sun reports that the ceremony’s high point was the presentation of certificates and souvenirs to the participants, marking the culmination of a successful event.