Solicits media support in counter-terrorism operations

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has said the Nigerian Army has emplaced robust strategies across all lines of operations to ensure that the security challenges in the country are resolved favourably within the shortest possible time.

Besides, he said for the Nigerian Arny to be successful in combating terrorists, insurgents and other criminals in all parts of the country, the media remains a key partner in the non-kinetic line of operation towards strengthening the security architecture of the nation.

He made the disclosure in his opening remarks at the Nigerian Army Media Chat, with the theme: ‘Leveraging Media to Enhance Nigeria’s Internal Security Operations’, for the third quarter of 2023, held at the Tiger Officers’ Mess, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, which was organised as part of efforts to enhance Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Major-General Bamidele Alabi, said the Nigerian Army, would continue to train and equip its forces to carry out kinetic operations in compliance with the approved rules of engagement and code of conduct for various theatres, within and outside the country.

“To deepen the institutionalisation of professionalism in the Nigerian Army, I crafted the wordings of my Command Philosophy which is ‘To Transform the Nigerian Army into Well-Trained, an Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within α Joint Environment’.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Army under my leadership has emplaced robust strategies across all lines of operations to ensure that the security challenges in the country are resolved favourably within the shortest possible time.”

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his continuous strategic direction and unflinching support to the Nigerian Army, which, he revealed, has enabled “us to carry out our constitutional responsibilities. I want to reassure the nation of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also appreciate all my officers and soldiers for their dedication in carrying out their duties in the service of the country. We recall the incalculable sacrifices of our colleagues, who have paid the ultimate price in bringing peace to the country as well as those who have lost limbs and incurred other bodily injuries while securing the country.”

Lagbaja, on the call for media support, noted that “The security environment in Nigeria has drastically evolved, such that the Nigerian Army is deployed to combat terrorists, insurgents and other criminals in all parts of the country. The successful conduct of these operations requires the support and efforts of the people.

“Hence, the country requires a healthy Military-Media relationship to create a positive perception that would sustain popular support for the Army’s counter-terrorism operations and other operations being conducted to secure the country and protect innocent citizens. The media remains a key partner in our non-kinetic line of operation for the security of the country.”

Lagbaja stated that at a time “like this, when the nation is inundated with a myriad of internal security challenges, the Nigerian Army under my leadership has adopted a multi-dimensional approach, requiring the collaboration of all, especially the media in confronting these challenges. Thus, a forum such as this media chat is important for a more detailed examination of issues that relate to the Nigerian Army, in order to provide context and other perspectives to the issues.

“Traditionally, the media keeps society informed of events as they occur including military operations. They interpret the military as society. The military on the other hand is concerned with the successful conduct of its missions, which may require the maintenance of operational security required to win wars.

“However, a good part of the interface between the media and the military involves the reportage of routine military activities and the conduct of military personnel in peacetime. Nowadays, advances in information and communication technology and the rise of the new media have opened a new vista in media practice. It has blurred the line between professional media practitioners and amateurs, who practise the trade without ethics or responsibility.

“This has changed the dynamics in the media practice to keep society informed and placed an added burden to help separate genuine news from fake news. Thus, a media chat such as this is an opportunity to dispel rumours, interrogate issues relating to the Army and debunk fake news. It is held every quarter of the year in the hope that major occurrences involving the Nigerian Army while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities in the preceding three months can be examined more deeply and in context.

“The choice of Ibadan as a venue for this event is to enable media practitioners and other participants from the South West Geopolitical zone to actively participate in this edition of the Media Chat.”

In the same vein, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Major-General Nosakhare Ugbo, in his welcome remarks, stated that that the Nigerian Army is committed to strengthening its relationship with the media, and would be engaging with communication experts to improve media reportage, as it actively seeks feedback to improve its tactics, techniques and procedures from the public.

The former Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Omozoje (retd), and former Director of Defence Information, Major General Chris Olukolade (retd), delivered lectures on the topics: ‘Media as Team Players in Nigeria Army’s Internal Security Operations’, and ‘Military-Media Relations for Enhanced National Security: Nigerian Army in Perspective’, respectively.