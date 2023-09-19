…as 4 Special Force Command Conducts 2023 Operations Planning Cadre

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The headquarters of the 4 Special Force Command successfully held its 2023 Operations Planning Cadre at the 401 SF Brigade Joint Officers’ MESS, Joe Akaahan Cantonment, Makurdi.

In the opening remarks, Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and the special guest of honor, assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to collaborating with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure lasting peace for the nation.

In a press release sent to Daily Sun on Monday by Major Joseph Adekunle Afoloshade, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 4 Special Forces Command, emphasized the Nigerian Army’s continued dedication to tackling insurgency, banditry, farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping, and militancy, among other security challenges.

Major General Igbinomwanhia stressed the importance of personnel possessing the necessary capacity and competence to effectively address these challenges through sound principles and planning procedures.

He highlighted that the planning cadre aimed to enhance participants’ understanding of operational planning processes and maneuvering approaches to warfare, encouraging them to build capacity and competence.

“The intellectual discourse during this cadre will provide useful policy options for the planning and conduct of contemporary and future Nigerian Army operations,” Major General Igbinomwanhia remarked.

Commander 4 SF Command, Major General Hilary Nzan, expressed gratitude to the governors of Benue and Nasarawa States for their support and cooperation with the Nigerian Army.

He underscored the significance of the operations planning cadre in the Nigerian Army training cycle, providing an opportunity for middle cadre and field officers to learn and interact on operational planning essentials.

Major General Nzan emphasized the alignment of this effort with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy to transform the Nigerian Army into a highly trained, equipped, and motivated force. He stated that the cadre’s modules were meticulously designed to equip officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve the Army’s goals and objectives.

Participants were encouraged to actively engage in discussions and practical exercises, with the aim of enhancing synergy, collaboration, and coordination of operations with other security agencies.

Daily Sun gathered that the 4 Special Force Command’s Operations Planning Cadre serves as a testament to the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring the security and stability of the nation.