By Christian Agadibe

Fast-rising America Based talented Ugorji Okorie musically known as EUGEE in capital letter is gifted with extraordinary prowess in combining her dedication to the medical field with her passion for music.

EUGEE is a force to be reckoned with in the medical field and disrupted new career music. After valiantly serving on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic, this full-time medical doctor is ready to unveil her creative talents to the world.

Born and raised as a plus-sized Nigerian-American female, EUGEE faced numerous challenges in her early years. Teased about her body frame and eloquent speech, she persevered and found solace in music.

Inspired by the pop culture of the ‘90s and early 2000s, EUGEE aspired to become a pop star. However, she initially doubted her vocal abilities and focused on writing poetry and expressing her emotions through lyrics until she developed her soulful signature sound.

EUGEE’s deep connection to music can be traced back to her upbringing in a city known for its rich musical heritage. At the age of 16, she formed a band with her classmate Sam Craft, and together with friends from high school, they embraced the “Rock n’ Soul” genre. The group gained popularity and performed in packed venues, but Hurricane Katrina’s devastation forced them to seek new opportunities.

Leaving her hometown, EUGEE embarked on her undergraduate studies in Chicago, where she fell in love with the city’s vibrant music scene. Singing in jazz clubs around town, she embraced the Dance-Pop genre, drawing inspiration from the Chicago house music scene. Collaborating with a college classmate named Simoneaux, EUGEE’s unique voice blended seamlessly with eclectic beats, creating a distinct sound that resonated with audiences.

However, following her mother’s wishes, EUGEE embarked on a medical journey, temporarily setting aside her music dreams. She successfully completed her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2015 and her residency in Internal Medicine in 2018. Throughout the rigorous demands of medical school and residency, music provided a therapeutic escape, preventing her from being overwhelmed.

Today, EUGEE is a practising physician in Internal Medicine and is board certified in Lifestyle and Culinary Medicine. Furthermore, she recently completed a fellowship in Sleep Medicine in June 2021.

In the summer of 2021, EUGEE moved to Philadelphia to continue practising medicine while reigniting her musical career. Breathing new life into her House/Dance-Pop hits such as “I’m The One” and “Dance With You,” she captivated a new generation of fans. EUGEE’s journey then took her back to her Nigerian roots as she ventured into the popular Afrobeats category. During a vacation in Morocco in the Winter of 2023, she penned an entitled smash hit single “Tempe,” a catchy and irresistible song that has taken the world by storm.

EUGEE’s ultimate goal is to inspire individuals to awaken their inner passion and overcome life’s challenges. Through her story and music, she empowers women and demonstrates that it is possible to pursue multiple careers—balancing both the medical and music professions. Her popular hit songs consistently resonate with fans old and new, allowing her creativity to shine.

EUGEE stands as a true leader, exemplifying that it is never too late to pursue one’s passion. With her remarkable blend of medicine and music, she continues to inspire and make an indelible mark on the world.