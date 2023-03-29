By Charity Nwakaudu, Lagos

Abbey Abimbola, Nigerian Malaysian-based actor turned producer, has continued to stretch his global reputation, securing an ambassadorial deal with an international electronic company, PrismPlus.

Popularly known as “Crackydon”, the actor has immersed himself in fame across Nigeria and the Malaysian movie industry. His recent achievement adds to an array of recognitions and honours the actor has received in recent times.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Crackydon expressed sheer excitement about being the first Nigerian to partner with the brand, “I am super excited to be the first Nigerian to partner with @PrismplusMalaysia, Keep working you would catch a break one day”, he captioned the post.

Crackydon’s recent action-packed production ‘Blackout’ is currently one of the most streamed movies in Asia and has received loads of reviews on Wikipedia and other rating platforms.

In an interview, the actor revealed he would be releasing another blockbuster movie “Badcop” in the summer of 2023.