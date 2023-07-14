From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, has encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience as the administration led by Bola Tinubu works diligently to bring about alleviation and progress to the nation.

He made the appeal while speaking to State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, also assured that Nigeria will enjoy prosperity under the new administration.

The monarch noted that the current biting condition is the natural pain that precedes the deserved gain for all citizens, adding that he was confident of good times ahead.

The monarch, who said he had fruitful and promising discussions with the President, prayed God to sustain the help the administration achieve its programme for the country.

“We paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also we’ve been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians. All I will say is let all Nigerians be patient with him. He has kicked started on a very positive direction and there’s no way you’ll have gains without pain.

“We’ll have the immediate pain, but we’ll have the long term gain. Nigerians will enjoy prosperity at the end of the day, this government means business and the business is to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

“All the issues we have discussed are very positive about this government. I wish Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a successful tenure. I wish Nigeria a peaceful coexistent country, a prosperous nation and fulfilled country, by the special grace of God”, he said.

The President also hosted the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the presidential villa.