From Uche Usim, Abuja

To deepen economic and diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace and the United States government are working on having direct flights between Nigeria and Houston.

To ensure the deal comes into fruition, officials of Nigeria aviation ministry have assured a visiting delegation from the United States of America that the federal government would work on their requests for a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston, having a consulate office in Houston city and deepening the bilateral relations with the government of America.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, gave the assurance recently, while receiving the Mayor of Houston Texas, United States of America, Mr. Sylvester Turner and his delegates at the Minister’s conference room in Abuja recently.

According to him, the Tinubu administration was well disposed to investment, tourism and cementing the existing bilateral relationship between both nations.

He assured the delegation that all modalities required for the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the Nations as regards direct flight to Houston Texas will commence as soon as new Ministers are appointed and deployed appropriately.

Earlier, the Mayor of Houston Texas, Mr. Sylvester Turner said the visit was inspired by the need to deepen the existing ties between the US and Nigeria.

He reiterated that Houston is Africa’s second largest urban trade partner in the US and home to one of the largest Nigerian diasporas in the country, hence the need for a direct flight there.

He stated further that Houston is a gateway for trade to the central and the Western United States with strong infrastructure and strategic geographic location.

He added that the visit was to further complement Houston’s efforts to expand its relationship with Nigeria through healthcare, technology, agriculture, energy and education.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Akinyemi Bolaji of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured the Mayor that the issue of a consulate office in Houston will be considered. He said the Ministry of foreign Affairs will prioritize Houston Texas above others since they are the first to make such a request.