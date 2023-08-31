From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in the country.

ONSA Head of Strategic Communications Zakari Mijinyawa in a statement, said both parties said at the signing ceremony in Abuja that the documents were in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism which still remains one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

They also pledged continued collaboration to identify, collect, and disseminate good practices and lessons learned, and explore new opportunities by promoting dialogue and partnership through the development of capacity-building activities.

The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Rear Admiral YEM Musa (rtd), who represented the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, noted that the two Memorandums of Understanding signalled a momentous milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, said the MoUs envisaged further cooperation in various areas, including countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter-terrorism training in Nigeria.

Heads of key implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also attended the signing ceremony.