It’s now time to re-strategise for a better Nigerian nation. We don’t have to wait until we are choked with anger as a result of unfulfilled promises.

Bidwell Nsofor

The dollar is the standard unit of money used in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and other countries of the world. In the financial markets, the value of the US Dollar is used in comparing the value of different types of money from around the world, thereby making it a powerful currency of exchange.

Even when human memory is an enviable sieve, today, after forty years, I can still unburden myself to readers about an unforgettable experience which has not dimmed. It was during the World Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ‘77) held in two Nigerian cities – Lagos and Kaduna, that I came for the first time, in close contact with the sum of One Hundred American Dollars. Then, the joy that welled up in my mind was indescribable as it knew no bounds. Excitedly, I concluded in my mind that I had hit gold. But, much later after changing it into Nigerian naira, that joy in me waned. Why? Then Naira was more powerful than the dollar. The issue here is that the difficulty in addressing the rising exchange rate of the dollar has now become one of the biggest economic problems of the country, which like other problems, has defied any known solution.

Based on the ephemeral happenings in the country, from one administration to the other, it won’t be out of place to whip up fervor that is geared towards seeking peaceful solutions to the country’s endemic poverty and other perennial problems.

Whether it has to do with the much touted restructuring of the country or some other issues, there is this urgent need to re-strategise. The Arab Spring and the perestroika in the USSR during late 1990s are typical examples of what could happen when people are pushed to the wall. Today, hardship has made many Nigerians to start selling their valued properties at very ridiculous prices; just to make ends meet. In life, any condition that turns a strong and healthy man into the woman of the house against his will, is demeaning, unacceptable and condemnable. The most important thing now is for our next leaders to come up with catalysts for economic recovery and prosperity that will stop this dozing giant of Africa from sliding into a precarious coma and perhaps into oblivion. The electorate on their part should not fold hands and watch things go wrong. They should work with the intention of moving Nigeria to a comfortable level of recovery with a tinge of pleasure added to it.