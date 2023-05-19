From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has again raised the alarm over the precarious situation Nigeria, warning that the country sits on a time bomb.

Its leader, Uchenna Madu, stated this, yesterday, alleging that President Muhamadu Buhari-led Federal Government through its policies and appointments had split the country along ethnic and religious lines, with the Igbo being the worse victim.

Madu alleged that Buhari had sealed a “secret pact with Bola Tinubu and other top selected Islamic leaders in Nigeria against the people of old Eastern region and Christians in Nigeria” but vowed the plot “will never be achieved.”

He expressed the fears that Buhari would be the last president of a united Nigeria describing his eight year reign as “a huge monumental failure which can never be redeemed again.”

The statement read in part: “Nigeria is already sitting on a political time bomb which will likely explode soon. The consciousness of future survival of the people of Biafra, Middle Belt and Oduduwa have been reawakened for total defence of our lands and our people from every manoeuvring of Buhari and his kinsmen.

“We have seen the hypocritical handwriting which was as a result of the secret and deceitful pact/agreement reached and agreed by the Hausa Fulani representing Arewa and Yorubas representing Oduduwa against the people of old Eastern region on the platform of APC.

“It is very obvious and more clearer that President Buhari will handover the relay baton of APC to a Muslim Yoruba man after his tenure unless the judiciary sack their illegal government. They are seriously working on this Islamic agenda which non of the APC bigwigs from old eastern region can stop.”

The MASSOB leader described politicians from Igboland that later joined APC “as a national party as political errand boys and stooges of the real owners and controllers of APC.”

He said “with President Buhari body language and Osinbajo’s consistent defense of his master, the appointments of all security Service Chiefs from Buhari’s Islamic kinsmen, his continuous defending and protecting of his foot soldiers popularly known as Fulani herdsmen, his insensitivities against non Muslims and inabilities to protect the citizens are all clearer signs and evidences that Buhari has executed an arranged and planned agenda that is detrimental to non Muslims in Nigeria.

“The rot, imbalances and inequalities in education sector where there are special and preferential academic laws for Northern citizens against the Southern citizens, the economic harsh policies against the people of Eastern region, the continuous tribalism and sentimental hatred exhibited against the people of eastern region and Christians in Nigeria are all manifestation of worst government in Nigeria.”