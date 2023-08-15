From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Dr Doris Ochei, a business development coach and gender advocate, has urged Nigeria to take a leaf out of Europe, Canada, and the United States of America and embrace senior citizens as valuable experts.

Unlike in Nigeria, where the elderly are often disregarded, she highlighted how senior citizens in other countries are regarded as walking libraries and encyclopedias, possessing a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Ochei, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, explained how retirees are being financially rewarded for their skills, competencies, and impressive research records, and often become university lecturers or fellows in various faculties. Supported heavily with funds from outside the university community, undergraduate and graduate students stand to gain from the training of these senior fellows.

She believed Nigeria should follow this path and bring senior citizens on board to inspire passion, instill values, and mold young people, arguing that no country can develop without the input of its seniors, both old and young. She urges Nigeria not to limit itself by shutting out the expertise of its elders, leading the country to stumble instead of shining.

She stressed that new studies have proven otherwise, emphasising that it is never too late for Nigeria to open its doors to seniors, who possess a wealth of untapped knowledge and experience.

Ochei stated, “No country can develop without her professionals, both old and young, in different fields of human endeavour. And the older these experts are, the better for that country and her citizens. When we shut out our elders because of their age, which should ordinarily be an advantage, we limit ourselves and our potentials. We also unconsciously become stumbling blocks to the success and the better life that we all seek.

“I have read interesting stories about countries that availed themselves of the services of their senior citizens, both in times of war and peace. So, we cannot afford to be different. So, as we plan to become better as a country and an improved people, we must take the experience and capacity of our golden agers into consideration. Although a few people may disagree with the fact that with age, comes more wisdom and knowledge, but new studies have confirmed that adage about that time of life that is well-known for wisdom and experience.

“So, in whatever way, we must take everything we can from knowledgeable senior citizens around us before it is too late. After all, aging comes with continuous growth, and the realization of this, opens our eyes to the benefits accruable. And it is never too late to start opening the doors of our tertiary institutions and other centres of learning to our elders and retirees who have something very important to offer.”