By Doris Obinna

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it seeks to make Nigeria part of a global vision by adopting international standards on its product and services.

Speaking in Lagos during a walk to commemorate the World Standard Day at the weekend, Director, Human Resources, SON, Timothy Abner, said the theme of this year’s celebration was very clear, as it was a vision that was shared with the rest of the world for better standards in the world.

He said: “The theme: ‘Shared Vision for a Better World,’ the world is sharing a vision to make sure that the same standard exists wherever you are.

“We have had a lot of goods moving from one country to another and of course; we have the international standards to be able to ensure that such goods are accepted wherever they go. In Nigeria, we want to key into this vision by making sure that we have standards for everything.”

He warned that if Nigeria does not move along with the rest of the world, its economy would face some challenges, especially as other countries will key into these standards to flood Nigeria with their goods.

Director of Standard Development, Yahaya Buka, said SON was determined to fight sub-standard products with many negative things, such as lack of value.

“SON was carrying all stakeholders along in this fight so that they would understand the advantages of the standard. When standards are implemented, it is for the benefit of all.

Also, Director Inspectorate and Compliance Department, Manji Lawal, said that standard was very important in life, while also disclosing that, without standard, the quality any product cannot be determined.

“The compliance and inspectorate department carries out inspection of products, mostly imported, and then ensures that they comply with the requirements of the standards.

“Standard in every aspect of life was important because, without standard, there would be no basis for judging the quality of the product.”

On her part, Director of Public Relations Foluso Bolaji, stated that the world was adopting one standard so that if you move goods from Nigeria to any part of the world, it will be the same.

“The advantage of these was that Nigerians could embrace standards so that when they subscribe to federal organisations for mandatory assessment programmes, they could export their products in line with the president’s theme on a home-grown economy,” she added.