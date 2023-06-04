From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Rt Rev Ephraim Ikeakor, has described President Bola Tinubu’s new administration as government of the hijackers, by the hijackers and for the hijackers, as he presented success stories of the diocese.

Bishop Ikeakor gave the description at St Philip’s Church Eziama, Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State at a press briefing to herald the 5th Synod of the diocese coming up on June 8.

He said he had equally lost confidence in the judiciary, citing cases in the past that made him reach that conviction.

“We elected our own choice but they imposed on us their own choice (apparently referring to the INEC). Talking about this is discussing illegality and illegitimacy. We are battling a lot of things, “ he noted.

On the activities and projects of the diocese, the Bishop said there had been spiritual programmes organized in the diocese within the synod year that had increased the spiritual and moral standard of the members.

Such programmes, according to him, included the diocesan monthly “Prayer Breakfast” to start every month with God; Night of Evidence; First Born’s Night; Wailing Women Prayer Summit, among others to bring up the spiritual life of the people.

He said that the diocese took a decision last year to have another hostel for its College of Nursing Science and School of Midwifery. He said this led to the construction of a 3-storey building, which was completed and dedicated last month.

He said the diocese had acquired a 32-seater coaster bus for the tertiary institutions and also secured accreditation for the School of Nursing.

The Bishop further disclosed that the diocese had equally acquired a lot of equipment to digitalize its education system especially the College of Nursing Science and School of Midwifery.

Others are solar power; street light; best modern eye equipment, digitalized x-rays department; four dialysis machines fully installed and lots more.

“Ours is one of the best College of Nursing Sciences in Nigeria. We are doing everything possible to give the best and we have zero tolerance for examination malpractice. We do computer-based examination,” the Bishop said.

He further disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education had commended the diocese in its efforts to have one of the best, adding that the higher institutions would soon begin to award Higher National Diploma (HND) to afford graduands the opportunity to go for National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme like the products of other higher institutions.