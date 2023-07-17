From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has confirmed the first case of anthrax in a farm in Niger State, Nigeria.

Anthrax is an infectious disease that is caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis, which occurs naturally in soil and affects domestic and wild animals.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Columba Vakuru, in a statement, said government was alerted of animals manifesting symptoms of suspected case of anthrax in Suleja.

Vakuru explained that the case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna express way in Suleja Local Government Area, where some animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their anus, nose, eyes and ears.

He said the Federal Government and Government of Niger State have taken proactive measures to ensure the outbreak is controlled and contained by Quarantining the affected farm.

He added that government deployed anthrax spore vaccines to the affected and adjoining farms to vaccinate in-contact animals; educate the farm workers of the affected farms on symptoms, preventive measures and what to do when encounter with suspected case.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is deeply concerned to announce the confirmation of an anthrax case in Niger State, Nigeria.

“On 14th of July, 2023 the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of suspected case of anthrax in a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years and after the report of an outbreak of anthrax in Northern Ghana few weeks ago. All animals affected have died.

“The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with the Niger state government has taken proactive measures to ensure the outbreak is controlled and contained quickly in Nigeria. This include;

“Quarantine of the affected farm

Deployment of anthrax spore vaccines to the affected and adjoining farms to vaccinate in-contact animals

Educating the farm workers of the affected farms on symptoms, preventive measures and what to do when encounter with suspected case;

“Plans are also underway to conduct nationwide vaccination of cattle, sheep and goats against anthrax;

“Surveillance of anthrax will be heightened in livestock farms, markets and abattoirs; Public awareness campaigns on anthrax will be intensified,” he said.

Also, he encouraged livestock owners to remain vigilant and report any suspicious illness or deaths in their animals and

He said they should “avoid contact with sick or dead animals and their products,exercise caution when buying animals – cows, camels, sheep, goats, and other livestock – from Nigerian states bordering Benin, Chad, and Niger, and from Ghana and Togo via waterways.”