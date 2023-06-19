By Bimbola Oyesola, Geneva, Switzerland

The world stood still for Nigeria at the weekend at the 111th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland as it formally took over the leadership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

From Canada to Chile, India, Germany and African countries, Nigeria has been showered with encomiums as its Ambassador to Switzerland, Abiodun Richards Adejola, officially took over as the Chairman of the Governing Body of the ILO, which is the highest position in the organisation.

Nigeria is taken up the head of the Governing Body for year 2023-2024 after 53 years when it was elected in 1970-71, represented by S.O. Koku.

In his opening remarks after his confirmation and taking over from Chile, Adejola noted that it was a victory for Nigeria as a country and Africa as a continent.

“I am both delighted and honoured to assume the leadership on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the next Chairperson of the ILO Governing body for the 2023-2024 session.

“We appreciate the thoughtfulness in nominating and confirming Nigeria to preside over the affairs of this decision making and agenda setting body of our century-old organisation at time like this,” he said. He expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to Government Group for its thoughtfulness of sharing the mandate to provide leadership at such a time when the world of work is facing one of its most challenging moments with Nigeria. “The victory is not for me, but for our country Nigeria and our Africa.

I believe that we are here to support the enormous work going on in Nigeria. We are here to assist the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vision,” he said.

He noted that globally the work and contributions of workers cannot be neglected and this entails the consensus of all the social partners, governments employers and workers to succeed.

“You will recall in my speech that I did highlights the impact and giant strides our former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige made. How he managed to bring Africa together and then showcase Africa to the world and so I have something to lean on,” he said.

Adejola said Nigeria accepts the responsibility of continuing from where Chile handed the baton, and is confident that the two vice chairs from the employer and worker groups will extend their warm cooperation and support to Nigeria to sustain the accelerated progress made by Chile.

He said, “We will count on the goodwill and support of all government members of the Governing Body to move the stake of our organization higher. As we are no doubt aware, the demand for greater supervision, provision of technical assistance and share of quality research findings from the ILO as the leading authority in the world of work is greater now than ever.

“The soaring level of unemployment, disruptive impact of technology, the devastating effect of climate change and regional demographics are the stark realities staring us in the face. Our agenda in future meetings should take on board these challenges, to confront and shape global discourse as a matter of urgency. Our policy outcomes and decisions should inspire hope for a better quality of life and new opportunities.”

He stated that Nigeria is ready to deliver on the mandate entrusted to her, prepared to serve, listen and to align with the common goal of the ILO, of leaving no one behind.

“Together, we will harness our potentials and draw strength from our unique tripartite governance structure to consolidate on our post-centenary and pandemic gains.

Our mutual and healthy respect, tolerance and maturity for contrary opinions will be helpful. Our diversity in economic development and vast tapestry of perspectives should enrich and balance our conclusions,” he added.

Congratulating Nigeria on assumption of leadership, Mr. Thakur Rupesh representing India said his country will extends full cooperation to Nigeria for the term.

Canada’s representative, Matrand Helene while commending the immediate past chairperson, Claudia Fuentos-Julio from Chile, for her exemplary leadership charged Nigeria to take into cognizance the challenges of all social partners.

Othman Samsame from Morocco however seen Nigeria’s leadership at this period as timely.

“Africa made the right choice. A year ahead of us we are going to be more convinced,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige whose name appeared on the list sent to ILO as leader of the delegation, however observed that Nigeria’s leadership of the ILO at this auspicious time would be a plus to the Tinubu’s led administration.

“In the ILO, Nigeria taken over the leadership reflected all the work we have put in as delegates and members of the governing board in the past. This is a giant stride for the country and a big boost for the Tinubu’s administration. Nigeria is potentials waiting to happen and our leadership of the ILO would further give us that massive recognition that we deserved around the world.

The ILO is a unique organisation and we need to launch all along through consultations,” he stated.