From Charity Nwakaudu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) for the construction of South-West Zonal Training School.

The monarch made this known in his palace during a familiarisation visit by the Corp’s Commandant General of NPC, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, in Ife, Osun State.

According to a statement,the land is situated along Ilesa road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife.

He said that the role of Nigeria Peace Corps nationwide could not be overemphasised, particularly with the trend of kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity threats.

He maintained that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment aimed at making the society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay.

The monarch further said that his love for the corps warranted the need for the gift to enable them to position their training ground for the southwest zone .

Ogunwusi who applauded the corps for making him grand patron promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention is needed.

“According to him, he has decided to station the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity, especially to the growth of the corps.”

He also said that 700 officers across southwest were expected for passing-out -parade in the state.

He said the visit was also to strengthen the ties with Ooni as the source of yorubaland and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria, especially in the areas of security.

Responding the Comandant General Nigeria peace corps Dr Mustapha Abubakar who appreciated the Osun Govenor, Sen Ademola Adeleke, whom he described him as a lover of peace thanked him for his interest in supporting the corps in achieving its set mandate.

High points of the visit was the conferment of award of excellent to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the Grand Patron of the Nigerian peace corps for his contributions to the upliftment of Nigerian youths, among others.

Dr Mustapha Abubakar also used the occasion to congratulates Muslim Ummah on the successful Ramadan fast and Eid El fitr celebration.