From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Sunday insisted that Nigeria’ ought to have been a more united and cohesive country but for some poor policy chioces made by its past leaders.

Abba sppke at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, where he reviewed the Independence Day ceremonial parade by security agencies, para military organisations, NYSC and students in the state

“Our cohesion and unity ought to have been stronger than what it is today. Our security and stability ought to have been better than what it is today” he asserted.

The Governor insisted that similar poor chioces by some past administrations was responsible for retarding the growth and development of the country from what it ought to have been.

Abba believed that moving forward, unemployment and youth restiveness must be given more attention while adding that insecurity and poverty must be attended to with utmost sincerity;

Similarly, he saiid that the challenges bedeviling education and healthcare services in the country must be genuinely attended to; while suggesting that the present hunger and malnutrition must be tackled compassionately.

Abba however acknowledged that the nation has recorded considerable progress in many spares and paid glowing tributes to the nation’s founding fathers, whose vision and sacrifices laid a solid foundation for the various progress recorded by the nation.

He used the occasion to enumerate the various achievements recorded by his administration in the state in the last four months.