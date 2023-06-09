• Says he’ll run open door policy, tackle insecurity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria would no longer act as Father Christmas to neighbouring countries. He also assured traditional rulers in the country that his administration will run an open-door policy that is ready to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians toward transforming the country’s rich potentials to reality.

According to a statement issued by Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the president spoke at an interactive session with the royal fathers under the aegis of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN).

He apprised them of the decision of his government to remove fuel subsidy, improve security, create jobs and sustain the environment, even as he spoke on the forthcoming election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

‘‘We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go.

‘‘That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

‘‘We may not have it right 100 per cent of the time but we must get it right 90 per cent of the time for this country,” he said.

On the concerns raised by the traditional rulers on challenges facing the country, Tinubu assured them, saying ‘‘worry not because the country is in good hands”, adding that his administration is very conscious of the expectations of Nigerians.

On the decision to remove fuel subsidy, for which various traditional rulers at the meeting expressed support, the president appealed to them to persuade Nigerians to have faith and that the pump prices of fuel will eventually come down.

“I am grateful that you are paying attention to what I have been doing. You have paid attention to the subsidy removal. Why should we in good heart and sense, feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries, even though they say not every day is Christmas?

‘‘The elephant that was going to bring Nigeria to its knees is the subsidy. A country that cannot pay salaries and we say we have potential to encourage ourselves. I think we did the right thing,” he said.

President Tinubu said he recognised the need for crucial infrastructure throughout all regions of Nigeria, and promised that his administration would eliminate any obstacle hindering the progress of the Nigerian populace.

‘‘The lamentations about the capital projects, where is the money going to come from if we don’t protect our resources and our boundaries? You cannot have development without capital projects,’’ he added.

On the leadership of the National Assembly, the resident urged the royal fathers to counsel their subjects interested in elective positions on the need to manage their ambitions, and create harmony within the legislative house.

On security, Tinubu reiterated his pledge to Nigerians to prioritise the sector until every Nigerian “goes to sleep with their two eyes closed.”

He emphasised that the unity and togetherness of the country cannot be compromised, saying that every region of the country would get what it is due.

In separate remarks, the Chairman and Co-Chairman of NCTRN, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, pledged the support and loyalty of traditional rulers from the six geo-political zones to President Tinubu.