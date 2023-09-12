From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Aerospace multinational Airbus has said that Nigeria would need an additional 159 aircraft by the year 2042.

Joel Ellers, Airbus Airline Marketing Director, Africa, disclosed this to Journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Ellers, the prediction is based on the country’s current growth rate.

He said Nigeria’s aviation sector holds a huge economic opportunity for international and domestic investors.

He noted that non-African carriers carry 80 per cent of traffic into Africa.

“Airline Business modules are different; we will always work out the best module for Nigerian Airline operators.

“By 2042, there will be a need for 159 additional Aircraft to service Nigeria’s market,” he stated.

He further encouraged airlines to acquire new-generation aircraft, noting that they were more energy-efficient and profitable.

According to him, 75 per cent of aircraft flying worldwide are old-generation aircraft, while only 25 per cent are the latest generation.

Last month, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority introduced new regulations requiring all scheduled passenger airlines – start-ups and established carriers – to operate at least six aircraft to ensure they have the financial and operational capacity to maintain reliable and regular operations.