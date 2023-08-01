From Paul Orude Bauchi

The United Nation’s Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that improved breastfeeding practices could save over 100,000 children’s lives each year in Nigeria.

UNICEF’s Nigeria Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja as part of activities to mark the World Breastfeeding Week.

This year’s theme for the weeklong activities is: Children and Economies: The Urgent Call for Greater Breastfeeding Support Across All Work places

Munduate in the statement, made available to journalists, called on the Federal and State governments and employers to take decisive actions to ensure a supportive breastfeeding environment for all working mothers, including those in the formal and informal sector.

“It is imperative to highlight the significance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of children, mothers, and society at large,” she stated.

“Breastmilk is the first vaccine and the first food that every child receives at birth.

“Breastfeeding stands as a crucial pillar in safeguarding infants against life-threatening infections, supporting optimal brain development in children, and reducing the incidence of chronic childhood and maternal illnesses, ultimately lowering healthcare costs.

“Breastmilk is not just a super-food and vaccine, it is also a smart investment”

According to the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Global analysis reveals that elevating rates of exclusive breastfeeding could save the lives of an astounding 820,000 children under the age of five annually.

Exclusive breastfeeding could generate an additional income of US $302 billion, she added.

“In Nigeria, improved breastfeeding practices could save over 100,000 children’s lives each year,”

Munduate disclosed.

Improved breastfeeding could “save US$22 million in health care treatment costs related to inadequate breastfeeding, and generate an additional US$21 billion for the economy over children’s productive years by increasing cognitive capacity and preventing premature mortality in the early years”

She said that there is evidence that every 1000 Naira invested in supporting breastfeeding can yield an estimated 35,000 Naira in economic returns for Nigeria.

“While I acknowledge significant strides made in the past two decades in Nigeria to increase exclusive breastfeeding rates, it remains evident that more needs to be done,” she stated.