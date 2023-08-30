By Steve Agbota

The annual trade volume of Nigeria and Japan now stands at about N7.6 trillion ($10 billion).

The Japanese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, made this disclosure when he played host to the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, and his management team.

Mr. Bello-Koko was at the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria to discuss new vistas of investment opportunity the Authority’s platforms can offer.

The visit is at the instance of the Japanese Ambassador and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS.

Speaking during the visit the Japanese Ambassador commended the NPA for facilitating the growth in the value of Nigeria – Japan trade volume, which he said now stands at $ 10bn annually.

Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi also promised to broker greater partnership between the NPA and the Japan External Trade Office (JETRO).

Responding, Mohammed Bello Koko said, “given the national exigency of strengthening the value of the Naira, we are keen on growing the export value of the growth in trade figures between Nigeria and Japan.

“We have new initiatives and offerings in place to support Nigerian exports and exporters, which we invite the global Japanese community to explore”.