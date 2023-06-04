From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Nonso Achebe, yesterday described Nigeria as a study in retrogression going by the various policy somersaults and unsteady leap in its developmental trajectory since Independence.

Speaking in a public lecture to commemorate the fourth year anniversary of Prof. Charles Esimone as the Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Achebe who spoke on the topic, “Nigeria is not cursed but Nigerians are the cause: Leadership and followership, the bane of Nigerian growth and development” stated that Nigeria has since over six decades of her independence remained largely infantile and underdeveloped in every aspect.

He expressed regret that despite Nigeria’s huge endowments, which should earn her a prominent place among global giants, Nigeria has remained a dwarf struggling for relevance in West Africa.

He said that for a country that started on a promising note, the current state of Nigeria is a great disservice to those who put their lives on the line for its independence.

Prof. Achebe, who is also the Dean of Student Affairs opined that the nation has been battling with the problem of ethnicity and ethno-religious conflict which should be an asset other nations of the world are graced with, prided in and equally exploit for socio-economic growth.

He therefore suggested the dire need for process reforms, to redefine leadership and followership in the nation and for sound ethical leadership even as he advocated for a wholesome restructuring of the polity in Nigeria without reservation as a panacea to the issues at the front burner.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Esimone who was equally decorated with a Medal of Honour by the university community for his excellent and exemplary leadership in the last four years, said he couldn’t have achieved much without the support of the management team and members of staff of the institution who have keyed into his ‘Project 200’ vision

He said his ‘Project 200’ vision is founded on God’s promises while urging all to put hands together and work