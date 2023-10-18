From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, yesterday, said that Nigeria has one of the largest mini-grid markets in Africa, with over 100 mini-grids currently in operation through the implementation of data-driven programmes and initiatives of the REA.

Ahmad said this when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and accelerate mini-grid development in Nigeria.

In a statement, the REA boss said the MoU will focus on knowledge sharing, capacity building, and better co-ordination of the sector, amongst other initiatives.

According to the MD, due to the energy access gap in the country, there is still a significant need for more decentralised energy interventions to bridge the energy deficit and catalyse socio-economic growth, particularly in rural underserved, and unserved communities hard hit with energy poverty.

“As part of REA’s Vision and Strategic Roadmap, the agency has, over the years expanded its partnership portfolio, while collaborating with forward-leaning stakeholders across the off-grid energy value chain. With the pivotal role and sustained impact of African Mini-Grid Developers Association (AMDA) in Africa’s renewable energy space, the REA – AMDA partnership is a significant step forward for the mini-grid sector in Nigeria as it underscores a shared commitment to research, data-driven decision-making, and the establishment of robust industry standards. “This strategic approach is pivotal in ensuring the sustainable, secure, and optimal operation of mini-grid systems, thereby contributing to the overall energy landscape in Nigeria.

With a partnership now sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding, the REA and AMDA will collaborate on a non-exclusive basis to further advance access to sustainable electricity for Nigerians and other African countries through mini-grids and decentralised utilities, and ultimately achieve universal access to energy by the year 2030.

“While improving data-driven decision-making and industry knowledge in the off-grid space, the MoU is targeted at promoting sustainable energy access for unserved and underserved communities through private sector development and financing, which will ultimately enhance policies/regulations and rapid deployment of renewable energy technologies.

In his remarks, the CEO of AMDA, Mr. Olamide Niyi-Afuye, expressed his willingness to collaborate with REA in nurturing the mini-grid sector in Nigeria.

“Mini-grids have the potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians, and this partnership is a step in the right direction. AMDA is committed to working with all stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the minigrid sector to scale and achieve sustainability” .Niyi-Afuye, said.

