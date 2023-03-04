From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Debo Ranti Ajayi, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, has congratulated the president- elect , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 Presidential election.

Ajayi, who expressed happiness in the emergence of Tinubu as the president, said Nigeria is fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at this crucial time in the nation’s history.

Ajayi, in a statement he personally signed and made available to Daily Sun on Saturday, entitled, “Your Excellency, RE: CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE”, said:

“I join millions of people across the world to congratulate you on your electoral victory to become the next elected President of Nigeria.

“I rejoice with you, your Vice President-elect, your campaign organization, the APC family and Nigerians at large for this hard-won victory.

“This is a glorious crowning of your decades of championing the cause of democracy in Nigeria and elsewhere. It is a testament to your tenacity, courage, and hard work. You did not only emerge winner, but you also secured the broadest support across Nigeria. Of all the contestants, you are seen as the most detribalized. No doubt that you will draw on the brightest of Nigerians, wherever they can be found, to work with you to realize potentials of Nigeria that have eluded us for so long.

“I pray that the Almighty God grants you the wisdom, the energy, and good health to confront the many challenges ahead of us over the next 4 years. Nigerians are eagerly awaiting you to deliver on your campaign promises to tackle the problems of insecurity, unemployment, and sluggish economy. We are optimistic that you will also accede to the agitations of the youth, calls for local government autonomy and true federalism, and the calls to overhaul INEC and election infrastructure.

“May God give you wisdom to manage the religious sensitivities in Nigeria stoked by your winning ticket.

“Nigeria is fortunate to have you at the helm of affairs at this crucial time in our nation’s history. Your disposition to provide legacy leadership and your thinker-doer reputation will be very crucial to nation building. We are all expecting you to do your magic.

“Nigerians are looking for a leader that carries them along. Please, communicate, communicate, and communicate. The more people hear directly from you the more they will respond with understanding, empathy, cooperation, and capacity to solve own problems.

“Again, congratulations, your excellency. We wish you a remarkably successful tenure.”