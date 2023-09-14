From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

After the celebration of 421 days of stable power supply, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), yesterday, reported another grid collapse, a situation that has thrown the entire country into darkness.

In a statement, TCN said that grid restoration is at advanced stages with power

supply now available in the West, North Central, South, East, and a large portion of the northern parts of the country.

According to TCN, the power supply restoration follows the total grid collapse, which occurred at about 12.35 a.m., this morning, causing an outage nationwide, after over 421 days of consistent grid stability.

“In the course of the grid restoration, the process initially suffered a setback; this does not amount to another collapse. In the course of any grid restoration process, challenges may be encountered. This happened today while the grid restoration was in progress, but it was promptly addressed.

Recall that the last total system collapse recorded was on July 20, 2022, and since then, to September 13, 2023, (421 days).

“Prior to this, the system had been stable in spite of the challenges posed by zero spinning reserve and lack of System Control and lack of Adequate Data Acquisition (SCADA) essential to a strong and stable grid, among others

“TCN had been able to maintain 400 days of grid stability because it developed and deployed in-house stop-gap measures and tools that it has continued to use to manage the nation’s grid, ensuring its stability.

“The incident notwithstanding, TCN is determined to continue to do its best to ensure grid stability” General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said.

Meanwhile, the collapse that occurred after a fire incident on Kanji/Jebba 330kV line 2 is being investigated, with the view to forestalling future occurrences and invariably further strengthening the grid.