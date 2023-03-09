by Ajiri Daniels

• Debunks rumour of her defection to APC

From John Adams, Minna

Former Niger State First Lady and wife of late former Governor, Engineer Abdulkadir A. Kure, former Senator Zainab A.Kure has debunked rumor of her purported defection from the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressive Party (APC) in the state ahead of the rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections, saying that the rumor is untrue and unfounded.

The former Senator representing Niger South Senatorial district in a statement in Minna on Thursday to debunk the news of her defection, said if she had the intention of joining APC, those in the party now would have met her there as a member.

She disclosed that the idea of joining the ruling party was sold to her in 2015 by the late Emir of Borgu, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro but she declined, pointing out that “If I would join APC, it wouldn’t be now, and everyone there now would have met me there”.

Recalling several attempts to woo her to join the APC, the former first lady said “I was at home when the late Emir of Borgu called to seek my husband’s consent for me to join the APC, he wanted me to be made the running mate of the APC gubernatorial candidate in 2015, he wanted me to be the first female Deputy Governor in Niger State.

“My husband didn’t approve it, I didn’t like it either, he later sent a delegation again, I declined”

Speaking further Senator Kure pointed out that “on a later time, when we went on a condolence to Borgu, Hajiya Aisha, the wife of the same late Emir of Borgu spoke to me about it. She said the Emir discussed with her while on a walk but I still maintained my stand not join APC”.

She made it cleared that except her late husband is resurrected from his grave and ask her join the APC, she will not, adding that “My husband didn’t ask me to join any party beside PDP”.

She however has a clear message for those speculating that she will leave the PDP, saying that “Tell them, except my husband, Engr. A. A. Kure is brought back to life to tell me to leave PDP, I will not leave PDP, I will be betraying him to leave PDP”.