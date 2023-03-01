By Sunday Ani

President General of Umueri Community and Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Chief John Metchie, has called on winners and losers of the National Assembly elections in Anambra State to work with the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

He congratulatef Mr. Tony Nwoye, Sen Victor Umeh, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah, Emeka Idu and Aniekwe Peter (Macpee), for their victories in the elections.

Nwoye and Umeh will be representing Anambra North and Anambra Central Senatorial districts under the Labour Party, (LP) platform, while Uba will be returning to the red chamber under the Young Peoples Party (YPP) platform to represent Anambra South Senatorial district.

Metchie, who is also the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates, equally commended other candidates from Anambra State who won House of Representatives seats during the election.

They include Dom Okafor (APGA)- Aguata; Maureen Gwacham (APGA)-Ayamelum/Oyi; Aniekwe Peter (Macpee) (LP)-Anambra East/west; Ozodinobi George (LP)-Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka; Pascal Agbodike (APGA)-Ihiala; Princess Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP)- Orumba North/South; Uche Elodimuo (APGA)- Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo; Uchenna Okonkwo (LP)- Idemili North/South; Emeka Idu (LP)- Onitsha North/South; Prof Lilian Orogbo (LP)-Awka North/South, and Afam Ogene (LP)- Ogbaru.

In a statement on Wednesday, Metchie described the National Assembly election winners as prominent sons and daughters of Anambra State, and expressed hope and confidence in their abilities to work for the rapid transformation of the state through quality representation.

He called on the returning and in-coming lawmakers to eschew politics of bitterness and segregation, but rather work with the state governor, Prof. Soludo, to develop and transform the state and engender prosperity for the people.

Chief Metchie, who holds the position of Assistant Commander General, Technical Services with the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), pledged to continue to play his own part towards the security of the people and their property.

“I wish to congratulate my brothers, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Sen. Victor Umeh and Sen. Ifeanyi Uba for their well-deserved victories at the just concluded National Assembly elections.

“Umeh, Uba and Nwoye, have in the past, proved their worth in the various positions they have held as business managers and public officers. I have no doubt that they will deploy their wealth of experience to work and serve Anambra people well, not minding their political affiliations.

“I also wish to congratulate my brothers and sisters, who emerged victorious by winning House of Representatives seats for the various federal constituencies in the state.

“I want to congratulate Chief Dom Okafor, Maureen Gwacham, Aniekwe Peter, Ozodinobi George. Pascal Agbodike, Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, Uche Elodimuo, Uchenna Okonkwo, Emeka Idu, Prof Lilian Orogbo and Afam Ogene for their historic and well-deserved victories.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all the winners of the elections, both for the Senate and the House of Representative, to resolve to work with our governor, Prof. Soludo and the state government for the good and prosperity of the people of Anambra State, irrespective of their political inclinations.

“I call on them not to go for political vendetta or revenge, but to work together with the Governor, by providing good and quality representation, in terms of contribution to make good laws that would enhance the standard of living of the people of Anambra State and Nigerians in general.

“We also expect them to use their positions to lobby their colleagues from other states of Nigeria, in order to attract infrastructural development across Anambra State.

“On my part, I pledge to continue to play my humble part in the drive to make Anambra a decent place for our people and others to live, raise children and do business.

“In the area of security, I would, as Assistant Commander General in charge of Technical Services of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS), play my part in ensuring that forests and farms in Anambra and other parts of Nigeria are secured, so that farmers would go back to their farms and produce food for our people,” Metchie stated.