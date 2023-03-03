Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Josiah Wukari Wasa on Thursday said that his conscience and mandate of the people entrusted to him was too important for him to trade for money.

Wasa made the statement while reacting to speculations that the PDP in the state has offered him ₦1b to collapse the PRP structure for Col. Kefas Agbu, the PDP governorship candidate.

Wasa in press conference in Jalingo where he also presented his blueprint, denied the speculation and said, he had seen money more than the entire Taraba State budget for a year and can not sell his conscience by collecting money from PDP to collapse party structures.

According to the PRP guber candidate, he was in the race to restore the lost glory that Taraba was hitherto known for, and ensure the spate of insecurity in the state becomes a history.

“I do not know General Danjuma to discuss such business with. I am not negotiating with either PDP or any political party to collapse our structure for.

“The news speculating around that I have gone to negotiation table with the PDP through general TY Danjuma and I was offered one billion but I am insisting that it should be increased to two billion is not true. I have seen money more than even a yearly budget of Taraba State so, I can not sell my conscience.

“I am contesting to restore the lost glories that Taraba was hitherto known for, and ensure the spate of insecurity in the state become history so, I can not sell my conscience

“I want to make Taraba great, the disunity among people of the state has brought nothing but setback in all sectors of development. My decision to be governor of Taraba is to ensure possible unity among the people that would attract development for the state.

“I believe that tackling insecurity would be easy if the people are united. I would make available programmes that would have direct bearing on the women and youth. I will also ensure the revival of our local industries and harness the untapped natural resources to boost revenue for greater development of Taraba State.

“As you can see in my blueprint, I have already mapped out strategies to build a fortified relationship with security agencies to stop the reckless killings and kidnappings in the state and pave way for development to thrive. My desire is to make every average citizen of the state to be comfortable in every sector of development that he or she engages in.

“The PDP led government in the state has taken Taraba behind the global contention of development in the cycle of other states in the country. Taraba is behind in every aspect of development, I would restore the state’s fortunes if elected governor in the next coming governorship election.

“I want to appeal and encourage everyone to vote for PRP, considering the fact that it is the only party that would liberate the state from the sorrowful situation currently being experienced”,Wasa expressed.