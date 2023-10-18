• Assures Tinubu’s foreign policy drive boosting investors’ confidence

From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s strategic partnership with China needs to be scaled up as it remains key to Africa’s development.

Shettima who is representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing Belt And Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, stated this when he was hosted by his People’s Republic of China counterpart, Vice President Han Zheng, at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, Beijing.

Asserting that Nigeria is making progress, the Vice President stated that President Tinubu has deliberately adjusted the foreign policy of the nation since taking office in order to encourage and bolster investor confidence.

To augment this, he noted that President Tinubu has walked the talk by creating levellers for the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

After expressing his sincere gratitude for the cordial welcome his delegation received, Shettima pointed out that Nigeria and China, who would commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2021, needed to take control of their own futures.

Declaring that the rest of Africa stands to gain from a successful Nigeria, the VP said, “Our mutually beneficial relationship will be further enhanced and upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“Nigeria is China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa; it is the largest economy in Africa and the most populous country in the African continent. The Belt and Road Initiative is a big beautiful concept that can be deployed to achieve this”.

He drew attention to the burgeoning relationship between Nigeria and China, stating that both countries stood to gain mutually from their friendship.

On his part, Vice President Zheng assured his Nigerian counterpart of continued partnership with Nigeria, hinting that President Jinping’s meeting with him would enhance political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and better develop the bilateral relation between the two countries.

Shettima was also a guest at the State Banquet hosted by President Jinping and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

In the meantime, attention and focus would shift to the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Initiative Forum at the Great Hall in Beijing billed for tomorrow.

Shettima is expected to proceed to the National Convention Centre to deliver his Paper titled, “Digital Economy As A New Source Of Growth.”

A bilateral meeting with the Chinese President and Prime Minister of Pakistan is also on the VP’s itinerary, just as he and other members of his delegation will be presiding over meetings with management of top construction, technology, finance and communication giants in China.