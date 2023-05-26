• Releases Brutally Frank, his memoir on his 96 birthday

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Elderstatsman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has reiterated that Nigeria cannot be one by mere words of mouth alone.

According to him, lack of trust is breaking up the country.

The former minister of information under General Yakubu Gowon made the assertion at the 96th birthday thanksgiving service conducted by St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro.

The service was presided over by Archbishop,Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria and Bishop of Abuja, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

Clark said he stopped celebrating birthdays since Chibok schoolgirls were abducted in Borno State in April, 2014 and resorted instead to releasing birthday messages.

Over 200 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Yobe State were abducted by gunmen from their hostels on April 14, 2014.

The incident sparked local and international outrage with leaders and activists putting enormous pressure on the Nigerian government to rescue the girls while offering intelligence and support.

The elder statesman said he had not been celebrating birthdays since the incidence because it was the worst experience any country could have.

“Nigeria is so divided. Today, I am not celebrating, but I must thank God. I am not celebrating because I lost two younger brothers.”

On his memoir, he said: “I have written a book, some people might want to take me to court but that is the truth. You can’t kill the truth.

“I am a Nigerian, I won’t keep quiet when Nigerians are suffering. If Nigeria is not standing properly there will be no peace. Why is it that a region is having five states, others are having four, one has seven.”

In his sermon, Ndukuba said: “A word from you is a like a torch in the dark, your torch will never go down. It will continue to shine and glorify your father in heaven. Speak when you want to speak, speak what you want to say and allow God to do the rest.

“To other Nigerians, give to your immediate environment and make it better than the way you met it. God gave you to the glory of God, do not be afraid.

“This is one man when he rings his bell everyone will hear. Until Nigeria becomes a better place, a pride of the world, we will not rest.

“May God make you more relevant and through you others will be relevant.”

Daughter of the elder statesman, Rebecca Clark-Okorodudu, speaking on how she feels about her father being a frontliner in the nation’s polity, said she likes the fact that her father speaks truth to power at all times, adding that if Nigeria can have two or three more of him, the country would be a better place.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, expressed happiness that Clark was still preaching unity at 96. He also commended the fact that even at old age, he could still remember Nigeria’s history with dates.

Earlier

Other dignitaries were, former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, former Ambassador to the Nordic Countries, Godknows Igali, retired Permanent Secretary of the Federal Civil Service, Timiebi Koripamo-Agary, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, among others.