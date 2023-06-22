From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigerian philanthropist and top-class pharmacist has canvassed the need for healthy Nigerians to cater for the needs of the poor and the needy in the society saying – no poor person should go to bed hungry.

Mr. Vast Emordi who stated this at a press conference to mark world food day by his organization drugs for the needy, argued further that food and drugs should be provided by either the government or rich Nigerians to make life easy for the poor.

He added that : poverty and growing inequality is one of the underlying causes of food insecurity. Poverty erodes or nullifies the rights to adequate food, housing, health, safe water, education and others.

While quoting tge United Nations on food security Mr Vast said: Poverty and human rights such as the right to food and social security are interrelated. The right to adequate food is an essential human right, yet hundreds of millions of persons remain food insecure.

On social protection her harped on the need for Social protection stating that can play a key role in the progressive realization of the right to adequate food for all. Social protection programmes contribute to the eradication of poverty and hunger by transferring resources to people living in poverty, enabling them to generate income, protect their assets and accumulate human capital.

He revealed that Drugs for the Needy was created out of the need to support the poor who are unable to buy drugs and food whenever they fall ill.