From Uche Usim, Abuja

Nigeria and Benin Republic are fine-tuning modalities to boost legitimate trade and tackle smuggling and other crimes across both nations’ borders.

This, among others, was the resolution reached at a two-day working visit of Director General of Customs, Benin Republic Customs, Mr. Alain Hinkati to Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Wale Adeniyi said relevant departments within the Nigeria Customs Service has been entrusted with the task of reviewing the current impediments to the ECOWAS trade liberalization scheme to chart practical ways forward.

“Our objective remains steadfast: to stimulate economic growth, foster regional integration, and nurture prosperity among our nations”, he said.

On reducing barriers along trade corridors, Adeniyi said Customs in collaboration with the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police, has undertaken substantial measures to reduce barriers along our trade corridors.

“We are fostering a more conducive environment for legitimate trade to flourish. On the integration of IT systems with Federal Road Safety, we are currently in the final stages of integrating our IT systems with the Federal Road Safety to curb illegal entry of vehicles. This integration will enhance our ability to monitor and regulate cross-border vehicle

movements more effectively”, he added.

The acting Customs boss noted that the synergy was to build confidence in the system. “Importers can use both ports and by this agreement, Nigerian importers can use Cotonou and pay duties over there. Any good that comes into duty can be accessed”, he said.

In his goodwill message, Nigeria’s ambassador to Benin Republic, Olukayode Olugbenga, said the partnership is great for both countries.

“I observed the need for Nigeria to change the way of doing things in our land borders.

We are cementing our trade relations with the Benin Republic and there is already a robust goodwill and political thrust to make it happen”, he said.