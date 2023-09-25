From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume has celebrated the fact that despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region, Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance.

He stated this Monday at a press conference to herald Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, set to be celebrated on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

He called for celebration and expressed gratitude to both God and the Nigerian people for this accomplishment, highlighting the country’s unbroken democratic journey from 1999 and the smooth transfer of power from one government to another.

Akume emphasised the importance of democracy, which enables people to actively engage in the administration of their nation through electoral processes.

He stressed the symbiotic relationship between the government and the people: “Citizens support the government, and in turn, the government provides security, protection, and enhances their interests.”

While admitting the economic difficulties that Nigerians were facing, he assured that the Bola Tinubu’s administration was striving to provide palliatives to reduce these difficulties, particularly since the elimination of the fuel subsidy and the impact of the global economic crisis.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the government was focused on the “Renewed Hope Agenda.” Saying “This agenda aims to enhance food security, eradicate poverty, improve security, stimulate economic growth and job creation, ensure access to capital, create a fair business environment, uphold the rule of law, and combat corruption.“

To align with the economic realities, Akume explained that the 63rd Independence Anniversary celebrations would be low-key, as approved by the President.

The theme for this year’s anniversary is “Nigeria @63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity.”

The SGF charged the media and the citizens to support the administration and establish a collaborative partnership to transform Nigeria into the nation of their dreams.

Akume unveiled the programs scheduled to mark the anniversary: World Press Conference on Monday, September 26th, 2023, at the National Press Centre, Radio House Abuja at 11:00 am.

Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture on Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at the State House Conference Center at 10:00 am.

Lecture on Friday, September 29th, 2023, at the National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am, followed by Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm.

Presidential Broadcast on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at 7:00 a.m.

Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, October 1st, 2023, at the National Christian Centre at 10:00 a.m.

Military Parade on Monday, October 2nd, 2023, at the Presidential Villa at 9:00 a.m.