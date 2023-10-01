As Nigeria marks her 63rd Independence, Glamodi Women and Girls Development Initiative (GLAMODI), an NGO dedicated to empowerment and the comprehensive development of women and girls, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for giving women appointments in his government.

The organisation gave the commendation in an open letter captioned “A Heartfelt Applause for Your Commitment to Gender Inclusivity,” signed by its Executive Director, Stephanie Apel, FIMC, CMC, expressing its goodwill messages and felicitation to President Tinubu for the 2023 Independence Day Commemoration.

GLAMODI described the inclusion of women in Tinubu’s cabinet as unprecedented, adding that it was a committed fulfilment of his campaign promises to carry women along.

According to Apel, women were good managers of the home and family by nature, and the quest for a prosperous and developed nation can only be possible through their involvement in all strata of leadership.

The letter reads in parts: “ Dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration, We, the entire team at Glamodi – a dedicated Women and Girls Development Organization, are writing to extend our profound appreciation for your remarkable leadership and the path-breaking choices you have made in forming your executive cabinet.

“Your commitment to inclusivity and gender equity has not gone unnoticed. We applaud your graciousness in appointing a substantial number of women to key positions within your administration.

“This decision is a testament to your vision for a more equitable Nigeria, where the talents and potential of all citizens, regardless of gender, are fully recognized and harnessed.

“Your actions resonate deeply with our mission to empower and uplift women and girls, and they inspire us to continue our tireless efforts in this noble endeavour. By placing women in influential roles, you are setting a powerful example for the entire nation and paving the way for future generations of female leaders.”

The letter eulogizes the president further that “It is leaders like you who catalyze positive change and inspire us all to strive for a more just and equal world. Your administration’s commitment to this cause is not just commendable; it is a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for women and girls across Nigeria.

“As we, at Glamodi, work tirelessly to empower women and girls, we look up to your leadership as a source of motivation. Your actions reinforce our belief that together, we can create a society where every woman and girl can realize her full potential and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation.

The group expressed gratitude to the Tinubu administration for what it described as “progressive advancing of gender equity.”

“Your legacy as a champion of inclusivity will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s history”, it added.

The current female ministers in President Tinubu’s administration include Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism, Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs, Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.