By Chinenye Anuforo

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, StateCraft Inc., a leading governance communication firm, announced the release of the inaugural “BTS100” list, recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of young leaders to Nigeria’s governance landscape.

The BTS100 list shines a spotlight on individuals who have made significant impacts in various sectors of governance, including the legislature, executive, activism, and judiciary. These remarkable leaders have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership skills in shaping the future of Nigeria.

Ayodeji Razaq, CEO of StateCraft Inc., emphasized the significance of the BTS100 list, stating, “As we celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day, we are proud to honor the remarkable achievements of these young leaders. They embody the spirit of a new generation dedicated to steering our nation towards a brighter future through their unwavering commitment to good governance.”

StateCraftInc.’s Business Lead, Khadijah Bello added, “The BTS100 publication is not only a recognition of these individuals’ accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration for young Nigerians to actively participate in shaping the destiny of our great nation. Their diversity and inclusivity reflect the rich tapestry of Nigeria’s governance sector.”

The distinguished honorees include federal and state lawmakers, prominent figures like the First Lady of Imo State, Honourable Ministers, and top presidential appointees, as well as notable active citizens. These individuals have all left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s governance landscape.