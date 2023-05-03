The second edition of Nigeria Army Barracks ‘Pikin’ Teens Mini Marathon competition with Lt.Gen F Yahaya, ended on Saturday, 29th, April, amidst pomp and pageantry at Ojo Cantonment Barracks, Lagos.

The six kilometer race which saw Men and Officers, parents and guardians cheering their kids as early as 7:00am, hosted over hundreds of teens athletes in the male and female category.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt.Gen F YAHAHA who is the benefactor of the event was highly commended and appreciated by everyone most especially the children and their mothers as several placards where use in expressing there love and gratitude for the COAS.

The event tagged ‘Run From Crime’, was a huge success as Mummymay Creations the organizers who have over the years have continued to create several insightful, educative and informative programs and projects were all on standby to maintain protocol and eradicate age cheats from athletes above 18 years of age. In the quest to emerge over all winner, Benjamin Okechukwu who ran 23 minutes: 18 seconds, floored others in the race which was witnessed with a takeoff point from the Officers Village axis of the barrack to the 149 Parade Ground.

Okechukwu, was closely chased by 2nd placed Christopher Nathaniel who ran 23 minutes: 52 seconds while Sulaimon Musa ended 3rd on the log with a time of 24min: 40 seconds. As a result of the marathon format which only one overall winner on gold medal category, Kabiru Zariya was the cynosure of all eyes by emerging 2nd after running 30minutes: 27 seconds and was closely followed by Ewa Chidinma who ran 32 minutes: 20 seconds to clinch the 3rd position.

Speaking immediately after the arrival of all participants, Brain Onu the executive producer and director of mummymay Creations greatly appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for his continual support as a father to the barracks children and as well promised his organizational support to the barracks children by creating insightful programs and projects that will inspire, orientate and project the barracks children in a positive light to the world.

Speaking shortly after presentation of Cash Prizes for all category of winners both male and female, medals and certificates to participating athletes , Commanding Officer 149 Battalion Ojo, Lagos, Major R.A Aniaku and Sports Officer, physical training Lieutenant M.H Iliyasu, urged athletes to focus on their career and desist from deviant behavior capable of hindering their dreams just as they tasked the kids to embrace spirits of sportsmanship in their quest to for glory in the world of sports.

“I’m impressed with the large turn-out of the teenagers. it’s an epoch making day and I hope we keep up what we have seen here today. I must give kudos to the Chief of Army Staff, parents and guardians for encouraging the kids and making sure their wards see this as an opportunity to showcase their talents in sports and as well represent the barracks in a positive light anywhere.

“As you can see, the turn out was very impressive and the officiating was fair. I am proud of these youngsters and confident that all the neccesary support and continuity of this kind of programme, they can equally do better in other games such as football, basketball, swimming among other sports if given the opportunity to prove themselves elsewhere. I want to use this medium to thank the organizers Mummymay Creations to continue to continue with there wonderful vision for the barracks children and as well urge the tennagers to keep aiming high and pray the sky remain their starting point,’ Iliyasu summed up.