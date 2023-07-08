The history of music in Nigeria and South Africa are rich and varied, with each country having its own musical traditions and developments. Here’s a quick rundown of Nigerian and South African musical histories:

Nigerian Music History: Nigeria boasts a thriving and powerful music culture that has had an impact not only in Africa but even beyond. Nigerian music incorporates aspects of Western genres such as highlife, jazz, and, subsequently, hip-hop and R&B while drawing on native Nigerian rhythms and instruments.

Traditional Nigerian music is diverse, with unique musical genres belonging to different ethnic groups. These include the Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and many other groups, each with their own set of rhythms, melodies, and instruments. The talking drum, shekere, udu, and other varieties of flutes and stringed instruments are traditional Nigerian instruments.

Nigerian highlife music became famous in the 1960s and 1970s. Highlife combines aspects of Western and traditional African music, with the guitar playing a key role. Artists such as Sir Victor Uwaifo, Bobby Benson, and E.T. Mensah helped shape the highlife genre.

Nigeria experienced the growth of Afrobeat, a genre pioneered by iconic musician Fela Kuti, in the 1980s and 1990s. Afrobeat is a musical genre that combines traditional Yoruba music, jazz, funk, and highlife with socially conscious lyrics. Fela Kuti’s music was politically charged, and he used it to criticize corruption and injustice.

Nigerian music has grown further since then, with the birth of new genres such as juju music, fuji music, gospel music, and current pop music. Nigerian singers such as King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, 2face Idibia, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy have attained international success, transforming Nigerian music into a worldwide sensation.

South African Music History: The musical heritage of South Africa is diverse, reflecting the country’s culture and historical setting. Intricate rhythms, vocal harmonies, and indigenous instruments such as the mbira, marimba, and numerous drums distinguish traditional South African music.

Mbaqanga is a well-known South African music genre that began in the townships in the 1960s. Mbaqanga mixes traditional Zulu and Sotho rhythms with jazz and gospel elements. Artists like Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens popularized mbaqanga, and it still has a significant influence on South African music.

Music became a vital method of resistance and communication for South Africans throughout the apartheid era. Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela used their music to raise awareness of the country’s social and political challenges.

Bubblegum, or township pop music, became popular in the 1980s. It appealed to a wide audience by incorporating elements of disco, pop, and traditional music. Artists like Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were pioneers of this genre.

South African music has grown and diversified dramatically since the end of apartheid in the early 1990s. The kwaito genre arose, combining elements of house music with traditional African music. Mandoza, Arthur Mafokate, and DJ Cleo were among the performers who helped Kwaito become a symbol of South African youth culture.

South Africa’s music landscape is evolving, with influences from diverse genres including hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. Artists such as Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi, and Master KG have achieved international acclaim, demonstrating South African music’s diversity and innovation.

Nigeria and South Africa have both played significant roles in defining the African music landscape, and their musical traditions continue to inspire and influence artists not only in their own countries but also across the continent and beyond.

Here are 10 Nigerian and South African music artists along with a brief overview of their history:

Nigerian Artists:

Fela Kuti: Fela Kuti was a Nigerian musician and political activist who is considered the pioneer of the Afrobeat genre. He combined traditional Nigerian music with elements of jazz, funk, and highlife to create a unique sound. Fela Kuti’s music often addressed social and political issues in Nigeria. Burna Boy: Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2012 with his hit single “Like to Party” and has since become one of Africa’s biggest music stars. Burna Boy’s music incorporates elements of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeat. Davido: David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He gained fame with his debut single “Dami Duro” in 2011 and has since released numerous hit songs. Davido is known for his energetic performances and his fusion of Afrobeat and Afropop sounds. Wizkid: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He gained international recognition in 2016 with his collaboration on Drake’s hit single “One Dance.” Wizkid’s music combines Afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall influences. Tiwa Savage: Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. She signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records in 2012 and has since released several successful singles and albums. Tiwa Savage is known for her soulful voice and her fusion of Afrobeats and R&B.

South African Artists:

Hugh Masekela: Hugh Masekela was a South African jazz trumpeter, flugelhornist, composer, and singer. He was a prominent figure in the anti-apartheid movement and used his music to advocate for social change. Masekela’s music drew from jazz, funk, and traditional South African rhythms. Miriam Makeba: Miriam Makeba, also known as Mama Africa, was a South African singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist. She gained international fame in the 1960s with her hit song “Pata Pata” and used her music to raise awareness about apartheid and other social issues. Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a South African male choral group that was formed in the 1960s. They gained global recognition when they collaborated with Paul Simon on his album “Graceland.” Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s music is characterized by rich harmonies and traditional Zulu rhythms. Brenda Fassie: Brenda Fassie, known as the “Queen of African Pop,” was a South African singer and songwriter. She rose to fame in the 1980s with her powerful voice and energetic performances. Fassie’s music blended elements of pop, disco, and traditional African sounds. Black Coffee: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, known as Black Coffee, is a South African DJ, record producer, and songwriter. He is one of the most successful electronic music producers in Africa and has gained international recognition for his deep house and Afro-house sound.

These are just a few examples of the many talented Nigerian Music and South African music artists. Each artist has made significant contributions to their respective music scenes and has played a role in shaping the African music landscape.