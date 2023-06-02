By Chinelo Obogo

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation headed by Nnolim Nnaji, has summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, to an emergency meeting over Nigeria Air project.

The invitation for the meeting was signed by the committee clerk, Bassy Edem, and dated May 30 2023, referenced NASS/9/HR17/120. The Permanent Secretary was directed to come with every document and personnel connected with the national carrier project.

However , he was said to have requested for time to be able to assemble all necessary documents and individuals connected with the project.

Meanwhile, Tuesday 7, June has been rescheduled for the meeting based on the request for time by the ministry.

Details of the documents demanded in the invitation include: Full Business Case (FBC,) as prepared by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC), full disclosure on the ownership structure of Nigeria Air including equity contributions by individuals, organisations and consortium outlining each contributions, names, adresses, phone numbers and their businesses’ registration certificates, all Private, Public Partnership, (PPP) agreements reached and signed with Ethiopian Airlines on the project, all Pivate Public Partnership agreements reached and signed with other parties with stakes in Nigeria Air, all documents, permits and receipts relevant to the subject matter, shareholders’ agreements, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, (ICRC) agreement and any other documents that will assist the committee in this assignment.