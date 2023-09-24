From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In order to bridge the digital divide and open up new potential for the African continent, the federal government has advocated for a free and secure Internet for Africa.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Mr Rueben Mouka.

According to the statement, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, canvassed the position at the just-concluded Africa Internet Governance Forum at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja,

Tijani was quoted saying that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to engendering necessary collaborations and international dialogues to achieve these objectives.

The Minister, who addressed the forum virtually, said Nigeria, as the largest telecommunications market in Africa, is conscious of all the dynamics of emerging technologies around Internet usage and would continue to work with countries in Africa on different fronts to ensure that the Internet is effectively governed so its innumerable resources can be leveraged for citizens and nation’s growth.

“The need for our consistent collaboration to develop our economy collectively is preeminent in the agenda of the current administration in Nigeria. It is through this kind of forum that we can bridge the digital divides, enhance cybersecurity, ensure digital rights and foster innovation. It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure that the Internet remains open, safe and beneficial for all,” Tijani told parliamentarians and other participants from Africa who attended the forum in Abuja.

The Minister encouraged all the stakeholders to prioritise a collaborative approach to creating policies and strategies that will shape the future of the Internet in Africa, the future that will reflect Africa’s shared values, aspirations and diversity.

Tijani specially commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other agencies that constituted the Local Organising Committee (LOG), on behalf of the Nigerian government as well as all sponsors, for a successful 2023 AfIGF. The Minister was delighted that their effective planning and dedication to driving change in Africa’s digital future is commendable.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who, at the opening and closing ceremony of the event as well as in panel discussions, provided insights on NCC’s commitment to driving a secure Internet ecosystem in Nigeria through various regulatory initiatives. Danbatta stated that Nigeria has attained tremendous growth in broadband penetration, basic Internet usage, and voice subscriptions and recorded impressive contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NCC CEO said that, as Nigeria hosted this year’s edition of the AfIGF, the country was focused on sharing experiences with other sister nations in Africa as well as learning from the AfIGF parliamentarians from Africa who gathered at the forum to collectively drive the frontiers of the ideals of proper utilization of Internet resources to promote socio-economic development on the African continent.