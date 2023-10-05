From Geoffrey Anyanwu and Precious Ali, Enugu

Despite her economic and political woes, Nigeria has been described as a huge destination for investment.

A former president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mining and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Sir Robert Anwatu, who stated this in Enugu, added that Nigeria was almost a virgin land, waiting for tremendous opportunities of investments in different sectors of the economy.

Anwatu who is the Chief Executive Officer of the famous Roban Stores, spoke on Thursday at the 2023 Enugu Business Summit, organized by Amadeo Foundation at the Amadeo Events Centre, Enugu with the theme: “Unveiling your inner capacities.”

He stressed that there were huge potentials yet untapped in the informal sectors of the country’s economy, adding that the craze for greener pastures abroad was because many citizens do not seem to see the huge business opportunities Nigeria presents.

Encouraging Nigerians he said, “Don’t be afraid of competition. Just mind your business. You can always compete with anybody. The market is too big for anyone to be run out of business.

“We have so much in this country. Nigeria is a virgin land. It’s still yet to be tapped. When I see our brothers running away from this country in the name of ‘Japa’, I get concerned. This is because everywhere you turn to in this country, you have huge opportunities. In fact, there’s so much money here. Nigeria is a virgin land. It’s still yet to be tapped.”

He however, called on the federal and state governments to deemphasize frequent search for foreign investors, insisting that “there is nothing special about foreign investment. The only thing the government should do to force Nigerians and foreigners to invest more in the country is to make the business environment friendly.”

Earlier in a keynote address, the President of Amadeo Foundation and Group CEO of COPEN Group, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, said the Enugu Business Summit was part of his modest effort to impact lives and alleviate multidimensional poverty.

He said, “Amadeo means lover of God or for the love of God. Thus, Amadeo Business Summit, is about those who have decided to selflessly live for the love of God and as lovers of God. It is a platform for those who, because of God, seek to empower other people to succeed in their various endeavours.”

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo who spoke on the topic, “Leveraging your inner capacities for public and private engagement,” said Nigeria’s quantum leap to development could only be possible if the private sector especially the small and medium businesses begin to take their place in the economic development of the country.

He urged young business owners to think about solution solving businesses or services and pursue such with vigour saying, “Unless you unveil your inner capacities yourself, you cannot succeed in your business. God has deposited something in every human being. You must have something to unveil that will attract patronage.

“It’s only when you put those potentials to action to enable it begin to work that God will begin to bless you. God cannot give you a task you can’t accomplish.”