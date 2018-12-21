It is not possible to skip one man with capacity and ability to change the status as Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Abayazidu Danyaro Musa

“Everything I need in life, this country has given me.I’m the one who needs to give back” – Atiku Abubakar

It is a known fact that the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world is to ensure the safety and well–being of its people. In addition to ensuring adequate security of lives and property, it is the responsibility of government to provide the basic socio-infrastructural facilities requisite for growth and development. These include good network of roads for effective transportation of goods and services, portable pipe borne water, efficient and affordable health care delivery system, as well as a sound educational system that will supply the needed skilled manpower resources to effectively drive economic growth and development.

Information indicates that is most African countries, most government institutions are weak, ineffective and subverted by corruption; there is nothing to show in a way of efficient infrastructure, continuous energy and quality of human life; service delivery in virtually all areas continues to fail drastically, leading to the emergence of more or less viable alternatives in the form of private hospitals and schools, vigilante groups providing security services etc. Millions of people are without jobs. Those who are employed face the challenge of feeding well. Millions do not have decent roof over their heads.Fear and insecurity are the portions of millions of citizens who on daily basis sleep in the dark with an empty stomach, hoping and praying that things get better. To borrow a phrase from the 17th century physician, Thomas Moffett, it seems Africans are “digging their graves with their teeth”.

Joseph Stieglitz, noble prize in Economics, captured it effectively when he stated that it’s better to be a cow in Europe than to be a poor person in Africa. Why? Cows in Europe are given a direct subsidy of $ 2 daily, whereas most Africans can hardly afford to live on $1 daily! Many may flinch at the comparison, but it requires no clairvoyance to deduce that what are drifting too fast towards a precipice.