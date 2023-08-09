From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has asked the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to tread the path of caution and dialogue in handling the coup in Niger to avoid decision that could snowball into full war with humanitarian crisis following.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary-Genera, NSCIA, in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, noted that the Council was disturbed by the developments unfolding in the Republic of Niger following the seizure of power by the military from a duly democratically elected leader, Muhammed Bazoum, through a coup d‘etat.

He said the outrightly condemned the coup in Niger, but suggested that the option of military which was being considered by Nigeria’s President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who is the ECOWAS Chairman, be jettisoned.

He said: “While Nigeria spearheads the imposition and heaping of sanctions on Niger, it should be reminded of Nigerian refugees to whom Niger had provided succor and safe abode for several years now.”

He said the Council had observed that the military junta in Niger has remained defiant, but ECOWAS has further imposed more stringent socioeconomic sanctions against the country which, according to the Council, are often counter-productive and eventually end in futility.

“It is the masses that suffer the pains and difficulties of the sanctions while the junta that seizes power takes control of state resources and begins a life of indulgence. We, therefore, call on ECOWAS and in particular, the Nigerian Government to retrace the steps in this regard to avoid correcting wrong with another.

“While it is understandable that the leadership of both ECOWAS and Nigeria must preserve and protect democracy by discouraging forceful take-over of power through military coup d’état, the NSCIA strongly implore the Federal Government and ECOWAS to continue to tread the path of dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

“This is because violence does more harm than the intended good in any circumstance. Should violence break out in Niger, it is the helpless masses who have already been devastated and impoverished by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy that would pay the very costly price, not the coup plotters.

“Nigeria has not gotten away with its own security challenges of insecurity that have been causing death incessantly, displacing millions and destroying livelihood in states that share borders with Niger.

“Similarly, the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast and the banditry in the Northwest have not been subdued. With this, it would not only take a dance on the precipice to embark on military expedition at this material time, but would also smack of ingratitude to a neighbor that had consistently remained faithful in helping and supporting Nigeria in our fight against those extreme groups and criminal gangs.”

The Council, therefore, reiterated the need to pursue peace by peaceful means as any war between Nigeria and Niger would severely strain the fraternal relationship between the two countries which dates back to the pre-colonial era. “There is therefore, no option to dialogue, and to be forewarned is to be forearmed.”