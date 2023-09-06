Another 18.9billion for conversion of Shiroro hotel to teaching hospital

From John Adams, Minna

After almost 10 years of been abandoned, the Niger State Government has signed N11.6billion contract for the completion of the three arm zone in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The three arm zone which contract was awarded in 2013 by the former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu administration is a replica of the Abuja three arm zone meant to accommodate the government house, the legislative quarters and the Judiciary in the state.

The former governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, at the eve of his administration sold both the lands and the buildings under construction in the three arm zone to his commissioners, permanent secretaries and other top government aides but this decision was reversed by the present administration.

The government also signed another contract agreement for the conversion of the abandoned three stars Shiroro Hotel limited in Minna to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Teaching Hospital (IBBUTH) at the cost of N18.9 billion

While the conversion of the hotel to IBBUTH project has two different companies to handle it, the three arms zone project has five different companies expected to execute the project.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony in Minna on Wednesday, the state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago said his administration is committed to the transformation of the state.

The while disclosing the source of the funding of these projects, said “As a government, we have muscled N500 billion from the capital market, so we can boastfully say that all the projects we have earmarked will be completed timely.”

On the IBBUTH, the governor expressed optimism that the project when completed will create employment, solve health problems, reduce medical tourism and increase transfer of skills as well as knowledge.

In furtherance to his administration’s transformation agenda in the health sector, the governor disclosed that the state old secretariat complex in Minna will equally be converted to School of Midwifery and Health Technology.

While assuring the contractors of adequate funding of these projects, he promised paid 25 percent of the contracts sum immediately after certification, warning “that there would be no room for variation.”

He said the IBBUTH will be completed within 12 months while the three arms zone has 18 months completion period.

Permanent Secretary of, the Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Dr Mohammed Gana, said that a teaching hospital in the state was long overdue and applauded the Governor for the giant stride.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, Hajiya Habiba .L. Ahmed explained that the three arms zone project consists of 38 structures to be completed while additional 40 buildings are to be erected.

The Permanent Secretary, Procurement, Alhaji, Shehu Jibrin, explained that the six different contractors were carefully selected through a thorough process.

He explained that the conversion of the Shiroro Hotel into IBBUTH is divided into three lots adding that Think Lab Development Company will handle lots 1 and 3, Fulus Group will do lot 2, adding that the three arms zone which has six lots will have Thames and Hudson for lot 1, Fulus Group for lots 2 and 6, Messrs Borodo Heritage for lots 3, Messrs Bs Multi Services for lot 4 and Messrs Haitrix Innovatory Services will handle lot 5.