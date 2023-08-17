•Full restoration of constitutional order

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Sahel Alliance has called for immediate release of President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, by the military junta.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, in a statement issued in her capacity as President of the General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance, said peace, human rights and institutional stability were critical factors in socio-economic development.

Schulze said in that regard, Sahel Alliance condemned in the strongest terms, the attempt to unconstitutionally take over all powers from the democratically elected state institutions in Niger and illegal detention of President Bazoum and his family.

The German Minister stated that the development was a setback that aggravated the complex development challenges in the country and in the Sahel further.

“We reaffirm our strong commitment to the fundamental values of good governance, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. We are particularly concerned with the implications of this crisis on the most vulnerable parts of the population and information about increasing restriction of human and civil rights. Under these circumstances, most of the members of the Sahel Alliance suspended their direct financial and technical development assistance to the government of Niger. We commit in a coordinated way to pursue a people centered approach in support to vulnerable populations and reiterate the importance of ensuring that humanitarian aid continues unhindered in respect of humanitarian principles, including by facilitating the movement of humanitarian personnel and supplies to Niger. We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger,” Schulze said.

Schulze said the Sahel Alliance invites all parties at the national, regional, and international levels to work together for a resolution of the crisis in Niger and for the development of the Sahel region, in full consistence with the outcome of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Second Extraordinary Summit devoted to the situation in Niger, as expressed in the communiqué of August 10, 2023.