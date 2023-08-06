• Warn members against anti-party activities

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have admonished President Bola Tinubu not go to war with the Republic of Niger over the recent coup in the country.

Following the ouster of the Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum by a group of soldiers, President Tinubu, last week sent a letter to the Senate, to seek the approval of the parliament for a military action in Niger.

But the PDP stakeholders in a communique after a meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, implored Tinubu to deploy dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the coup in Niger.

The meeting was attended by Governors Bala Mohammed, Lawal Dauda, Sheriff Oborevwori, Peter Mbah, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Fintiri of Bauchi, Zamfara, Delta, Enugu, Edo and Adamawa states respectively, as well as the PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others included the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri; Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, Taraba State governor, Kefas Agbu and members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), led by the acting chairman, Umar Damagum. However, Govenors Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers; Umoh Eno, Akwa Ibom; Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau were absent at the meeting.

The communique, which was read by Mohammed, who is also the chairman, PDP Governors Forum, equally warned members of the party against anti-party activities and sabotage, noting that no individual would be allowed to undermine the unity of the party.

It would be recalled that the former Rivers governor and PDP leader, Nyesom Wike, was recently screened by the National Assembly, following his nomination as a minister by President Tinubu.

According to the communique, “the meeting emphasised the need for party discipline and reiterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage. No individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.

“The meeting is committed to repositioning and stabilizing the party. To this end, the healing and reconciliation process are in progress and yielding results.

“The meeting signalled that unity and loyalty are still core values of the PDP and would be rewarded. All the governors and organs of the party solidly support the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and the PDP vice presidential candidate, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, to rescue the stolen mandate in the tribunal and would do everything lawful towards achieving this.

“The governors will work in partnership with the party at the states and national level to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability.”

The PDP stakeholders also called for reduction of the 48 ministers and several special advisers and assistant’s appointed by President Tinubu in the interest of the nation’s economy.

“The meeting counseled the Federal Government to show leadership in curtailing the cost of Governance. 48 Ministers and several Special Advisers and Assistants should be reduced to ensure the health of our economy.

“The meeting advised the President, Commander-in-Chief and the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to go into any form of war with the Republic of Niger over the recent military coup in the country, rather all tools of dialogue and diplomacy should be further employed.”