From Uche Usim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said he has a safe haven in Niger Republic, Chad and other neighboring nations and would run there for refuge if disturbed by Nigeria after handover on May 29.

Buhari noted that the first things he did on assumption of office as Nigeria’s President was to visit Niger Republic, Chad and Cameroon to cement relationship with them.

The President made the disclosure in Abuja at the official commissioning of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said his first choice of settlement would be his hometown Daura in Katsina State, which is far-flung from Abuja and closer to the Niger Republic, the country if his relatives.

He said: “I said these few things about my personal belief because I have only six more days to go.

“And I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.

“I said if anybody with force moves, I have good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

According to him, if one does not secure the confidence of his neighbour he or his grandchild will be in trouble.

On the controversial border closure initiative, the President said the action was taken to prevent rice smuggling and to protect local farmers in Nigeria and the economy in general.

He added that in the bid to earn the goodwill of Niger Republic, Cameroon and Chad, they were the countries he first visited on assumption of office.

Buhari said: “I think I am trying to make my point. Later Nigeria will appreciate it because it provides more jobs.

“People go back to agric. We have the land and they will produce what we eat. And for people who think that our neighbours can be a loser let’s continue to be with our neighbours.

“That is why when I became the Head of State that is President, my first visit was to Niger, Chad and Cameroon because based on neighbourhood on personal and national reason if you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour you are in trouble.

“If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble.

“So it is very good I established relationship with my neighbours.”

He explained why he appointed Col. Hameed Ali (Retired) as the Comptroller General of Customs, stressing that he has the energy and competence to effectively supervise the over 1,600 km Nigeria land mass from Benin to Lake Chad”, he explained.

President Buhari hailed the Customs boss for the gigantic edifice, saying it would boost the operations of Customs.