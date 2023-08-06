From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Senators from seven northern states that have borders with the republic of Niger have rejected the proposed used of military force to restore democracy in the country as being championed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigeria’s President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The President, on Friday, notified the National Assembly in a letter of his intention to adopt military action against coup plotters that distorted democracy in Niger, thus soliciting their support for the deployment of Nigerian soldiers.

The president requires the approval of the Senate before any military action or deployment of Nigerian soldiers to Niger can be done.

Therefore, Senator Kawu Sumaila told the BBC Hausa Service that he has the mandate of the Senators from the seven northern states that share borders with Niger to speak on the matter, rejecting the proposed military action in Niger.

He insisted that military action would be more disastrous for Nigeria and Niger, especially Nigeria, thus suggesting that the option of diplomacy and dialogue be strengthened to peacefully restore peace, normalcy and democracy in Niger.

He said that the Senators had condemned the coup that took place in Niger, but are totally opposed to the use of force against the coup plotters to restore democracy in the country.

“We prefer political and diplomatic options to achieve the needed goal of restoring democracy in Niger.

“The consequences of military action against coup plotters in Niger is enormous and should be reconsidered by those championing the campaign for military deployment to Niger.

“There are seven states in Nigeria that have borders with Niger, and these states are already troubled by insurgency and other criminal activities by armed non-state actors. If we allowed military action against Niger, the economic and humanitarian crisis would be catastrophic for both countries especially the seven states in Nigeria.

“For instance, countries like Mali, Burkina Faso and Libya, all have borders with Niger, and these countries are already in turmoil due to the activities of armed non-state actors. Further military action in Niger will further escalate the matter, and increase the chances of these armed non-state actors to widen and strengthen their operations.

“Undoubtedly, the seven states that have border with Niger would witness huge economic and humanitarian crisis if military action is taken against the coup plotters, and that’s what we want to avoid. There should be other way that would help both parties achieve peace. Wisdom is required to solve every challenge.

“We insist that political and diplomatic measures should be strengthened to resolve this fragile situation. The coup plotters should be encouraged to present their conditions for relinquishing political power, while ECOWAS team should critically dissect the conditions, then there should be discussion and a compromise. All geared towards achieving the needed result. It’s far better than war.

“It may take longer than expected, but it’s better than military action that could lead to war. Dialogue is far better than the proposed war. If military action is taken, there would be loss of lives and destruction of property, and at the end, all parties would still return to dialogue table after the destructions and loss of lives. Who gains?”