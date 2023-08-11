From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Shina Abiola Peller, has commended the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on his peace shuttle to the Republic of Niger.

Peller, in a statement, on Friday, described Sanusi Lamido as an inspiring and courageous leader, who strives to make a difference beyond borders in ensuring that democracy is restored to Niger Republic peacefully.

The former lawmaker, who also holds the traditional title of Ayedero of Yorubaland, noted that leadership is about taking responsibility and making positive impacts at tying times.

Peller, while stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy, in resolving the issues in the Republic of Niger, charged

the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chaired by Nigeria’s president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to keep intensifying its diplomatic effort so as to restoring democracy to the West African country.

“HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano is truly an inspiring leader, making a difference beyond borders. Amidst the turmoil in Niger Republic, this remarkable Leader fearlessly takes action, bridging nations for peace.

“Leadership is not just about holding positions in Government, but about taking responsibility and making a positive impact. It’s about stepping up, even in challenging times, to bring about change and inspire others to do the same. Dialogue and diplomacy are what we need to restore democracy to Niger Republic.

“HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi exemplifies true leadership through his words and actions. It’s our prayer that this courageous leader be blessed with strength and protection. We pray for more leaders like him, who selflessly dedicate themselves to making a difference in the world, ” he stated.