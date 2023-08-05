From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) stakeholders have admonished President Bola Tinubu not go to war with the Republic of Nigeria over the recent coup in the country.

In the aftermath of the ouster of Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum by a group of soldiers, President Tinubu, last week sent a letter to the Senate, to seek the approval of the parliament for a military action in Republic of Niger.

However, the PDP stakeholders, in a communique, after a meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, implored Tinubu to deploy dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the coup in Republic of Niger.

The meeting was attended by Governors Bala Mohammed, Lawal Dauda, Sheriff Oborevwori , Peter Mbah, Godwin Obaseki, Ahmadu Fintiri of Bauchi, Zamfara, Delta, Enugu, Edo and Adamawa respectively, as well as PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others included Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke, Taraba State governor, Kefas Agbu and members of the PDP National Working Committee( NWC), led by the acting chairman, Umar Damagum. However, Govenors Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Siminalayi Fubara , Rivers; Umoh Eno, Akwa Ibom; Caleb Mutfwang Plateau were absent at the meeting.