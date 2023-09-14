From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Niger State governor, Umar Bago, has said that his administration is committed to addressing the effects of climate change in the state.

Bago, in an interview, with journalists, in Abuja, noted that part of the effort is to plant no fewer than 10million trees within the next couple of weeks. According to him, there are also plans to set up nurseries across all the local government areas in the state.

The governor explained that the state is resolved to partake in the attainment of

” collective global goals through responsible local action”, especially as the country is set to in the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, UAE later in the year.

Bago had on Wednesday, unveiled plans by the state was set to hold subnational Green Economy Summit in response to the challenges of challenges of climate change.

According to him, “the summit will also emphasize the role of local communities and their indigenous knowledge systems in sustainable development while empowering them with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and green initiatives, to achieve the UN SDGs.

“The target is to unlock the states’ green economy potential to achieve prosperity for all its residents. By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people.”